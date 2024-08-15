Bengaluru: Police unearth honey trap racket

The Sampigehalli police have arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly operating a honey trap racket. The accused have been identified as Njma Kausar, Mohammad Ashik, and Kaleel.

According to the police, Kausar used to trap men after giving a missed call to their phone number. When the men called back, she used to speak and gain their attention.

She talked to the targeted men for a few days, spoke intimately to lure them, and eventually requested money claiming she was in financial trouble. The police said Kausar later called these men to her house saying she was alone. When they arrived, Ashik and Kaleel caught them and threatened them with a rape case. Many men paid cash in fear.

The police said an FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by a person who works in a courier service company in the city. He was the latest victim of the trap laid by this gang.

