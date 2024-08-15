GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru: Police unearth honey trap racket

Updated - August 15, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Published - August 15, 2024 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Sampigehalli police have arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly operating a honey trap racket. The accused have been identified as Njma Kausar, Mohammad Ashik, and Kaleel.

According to the police, Kausar used to trap men after giving a missed call to their phone number. When the men called back, she used to speak and gain their attention.

She talked to the targeted men for a few days, spoke intimately to lure them, and eventually requested money claiming she was in financial trouble. The police said Kausar later called these men to her house saying she was alone. When they arrived, Ashik and Kaleel caught them and threatened them with a rape case. Many men paid cash in fear.

The police said an FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by a person who works in a courier service company in the city. He was the latest victim of the trap laid by this gang. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.