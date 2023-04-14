ADVERTISEMENT

Police unearth fake paint manufacturing unit in Bengaluru

April 14, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The V.V. Puram police on Friday arrested a man trying to sell fake paint products under reputed brands.

Based on a tip off, a team of police caught the accused Chunnilal and seized a truck load of paint he was trying to push in the N.T. Pete Market .

The team raided the fake paint manufacturing unit situated in Hesaraghatta and seized sub-standard paint and products worth ₹20 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was operating in the city for the last few months, manufacturing sub-standard paints and selling it in the market labelled with leading brand names, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US