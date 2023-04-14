Police unearth fake paint manufacturing unit in Bengaluru

The V.V. Puram police on Friday arrested a man trying to sell fake paint products under reputed brands.
Based on a tip off, a team of police caught the accused Chunnilal and seized a truck load of paint he was trying to push in the N.T. Pete Market .
The team raided the fake paint manufacturing unit situated in Hesaraghatta and seized sub-standard paint and products worth ₹20 lakh.
The accused was operating in the city for the last few months, manufacturing sub-standard paints and selling it in the market labelled with leading brand names, said the police.
