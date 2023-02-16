HamberMenu
Police try to broker peace between rival Chadachan families

February 16, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The police tried to broker peace between two powerful families with a history of rivalry in Chadachan in Vijayapura district on Thursday.

Members of the Chadachan and Harijan families who have been engaged in a bloody feud for over three decades were called on to the stage in the presence of senior officers. They were asked to resolve their differences through dialogue or through non-violent means like civil suits in courts.

Vimala Devi Chadachan and Mahadev Bhairgonda, who claim to have lost some family members in fights between groups of their followers, faced each other in the meeting. They agreed to listen to the wise counsel of officers.

Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar also issued a warning saying that if they were to engage in illegal activities, they will be dealt with strictly. He asked officers serving in local police stations to the District Police office to routinely conduct peace committee meetings as confidence building measures among the public. This is essential especially during an election year like this, he said.

Inspector-General of Police (Northern Range) N. Satish Kumar, Superintendent of Police H.D. Anand Kumar and other officers were present.

