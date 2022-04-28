Police track two 2 juveniles for over 1,200 km in 58-hour long chase

Teams travelled to Gujarat to nab them for brutally stabbing a taxi driver

Teams travelled to Gujarat to nab them for brutally stabbing a taxi driver

In a series of events that could have been taken straight out of a movie, a police team nabbed a pair of juveniles wanted for a brutal stabbing in a 58-hour-long chase covering around 1,200 km. The juveniles who hail from Bihar had stabbed a taxi driver 32 times to rob him of ₹12,000 on Sunday night. The incident took place near St. John’s Hospital in Koramangala.

“As the hospital was nearby, the victim, Dileep, received timely care and survived the attack,” said the Madiwala police. The juveniles had accidently left behind a bank payslip with their personal details at the crime scene. With the help of a bank, the police managed to get the address of the accused and their mobile numbers. “Call record details put their presence in the same area,” said a police officer.

A team led by Police Sub-Inspector Nagaraj S. Shettar started tracking the duo and discovered that they had boarded the Bikaner Express from Yeshwantpur station. The police decided to board the train at Pune station. Mr. Shettar and his team took a flight to Pune while another police team led by Inspector Paul Priya Kumar took the road. Mr. Shettar’s team landed at Pune in time to board the train , but could not locate the accused due to heavy rush of passengers.

Through call record details, the police learned that the juveniles got off the train in Gujarat. They were taking shelter with labourers from their hometown at Dahej industrial town. The police arrived at the labour colony there and launched a hunt asking locals if they were aware of any newcomers. Their efforts paid off, and the two juveniles were caught. The police recovered two knives, blood stained clothes, and ₹2,100 from them.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused aged around 17 years hailed from a poor family in Bihar and were high school dropouts. They hatched a plan to come to Bengaluru to commit a series of robberies to make money. The cab driver was the first victim. However, they decided to escape after stabbing him. Their plan was to lay low for a few days and return to the city again,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudhir M. Hedge, who supervised the operation.