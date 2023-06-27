Police track down bag of Maldives national after complaint on safety island

June 27, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The safety island put up by the city police across the city to help people in distress came in handy for a Maldives-based photographer who got back his lost bag containing passport, laptop, camera equipment, cash, and other valuables on Monday.

The photographer identified as Hassan Simah had come to the city along with the football team to participate in the South Asian football federation championship in the city.

On Monday, he along with a few friends went to Garuda Mall in an auto rickshaw and forgot to pick up his bag while getting down.

He soon realised and passers-by advised him to report the theft on the safety island. As soon as Hassan complained to the control room, the police swung into action and the Hoysala team reached the spot and recovered the CCTV footage and tracked down the autorickshaw and recovered the bag within minutes.

Appreciating the team work, Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said that Hassan was the first beneficiary of the safety island facility. He said that around 30 safety islands were put up across the strategic locations of the city and another 20 safety islands will be put up soon under safe city project.

The Ashoknagar police are probing whether the autorickshaw driver had deliberately taken away the bag.