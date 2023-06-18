Police trace ship captain who slipped into depression and locked himself in a hotel room

June 18, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

It was a special operation carried out by a team of five policemen from Madivala station to track down a 35-year-old captain of a ship who went missing under mysterious circumstances on Monday.

A team of five policemen with a basic clue began their operation and searched for the missing captain for two days before they zeroed in on him at a hotel where he was found de-stressing.

The missing captain hailing from Tamil Nadu worked as the captain for a private shipping company for many years. He spent most of his days on the ship and in sea.

During this process he developed work-related stress, which is a common among the seamen, and took leave to visit his family.

On Monday, he landed at BIAL from Dubai and boarded a taxi to reach Madivala with an intention to take a bus to his native place. He even made a few calls to his family to inform about his arrival before changing his mind minutes later.

Suffering under heavy stress, he switched off his mobile and checked into a hotel and locked himself in a room to “de-stress”. Anxiously waiting for him, his family in Tamil Nadu tried to reach him on phone, which was switched off.

After repeated attempts, the family rushed to the city and filed a missing person complaint. Based on the complaint, the Madivala police swung into action and started investigation from the point where he was found missing.

The captain was under depression and did not switch on his mobile phone for two days. The police team tracked him down at a hotel and found him.

The captain, when questioned, told the police that he was under heavy stress and took a break to de-stress.

The rescued captain was handed over to the family members.

