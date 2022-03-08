Police trace Congress leader

The Kalaburagi police on Tuesday traced Congress leader Mukram Khan who was absconding after a case was registered against him at Sedam police station for making a controversial statement on the hijab row.

Mr. Khan has been admitted to a private hospital at Hyderabad in Telangana after he developed kidney-related problems. A team of police from Sedam reached Hyderabad after his location was traced.

He was absconding to evade arrest after a case was lodged against the leader at Sedam police station on February 16. Meanwhile he applied for a bail at Kalaburagi district and sessions court; however, his bail was rejected on Monday.

The police will take him into custody once he is discharged from hospital.

Mr. Khan, in the video that had gone viral on February 8, said “those opposing students from wearing hijab will be chopped into pieces” and had urged the Government to allow the hijab-wearing students to attend class.

It can be recalled that, Siddalinga Swami, honorary president of Sri Ram Sene and head of Karuneshwar Mutt, Andoli in Jewargi taluk, had launched a ‘Sedam Chalo’ rally on February 18 to condemn the provocative statement made by Mr. Khan, following which, the district administration has imposed the prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC was imposed in Sedam town.