Police trace 50 mobile phones in two months

May 23, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru district police has recovered a total of 50 mobiles phones worth ₹9 lakh that had been lost or stolen during the last two months.

About 30 mobile phones worth ₹5 lakh were returned to the owners.

Senior police officials said the lost mobile phones had been recovered from different parts of Karnataka as well as Maharashtra and Telangana.

Meanwhile, the police has begun recovering lost mobile phones through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), a portal launched by Department of Telecommunications for tracing lost or stolen mobile devices.

The CEIR facilitates blocking lost/stolen mobile devices in network of all telecom operators so that the lost/stolen devices cannot be used in India. “If anyone tries to use the blocked mobile phone, its traceability is generated. Once mobile phone is found, it may be unblocked on the portal for its normal use by citizens,” said the CEIR portal.

The police is appealing to the general public who lose their mobile phones to lodge an online complaint on Karnataka State Police’s e-lost app before logging on the CEIR’s portal www.ceir.gov.in and provide the necessary details, including the IMEI number along with the mobile number.