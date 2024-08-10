Police told to organise open house to create awareness on child rights

Member of Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) Shashidhar Kosumbe has instructed the District Police to conduct a weekly open house programme at police stations to create awareness among children about child rights.

He was addressing a one-day workshop for District Police officers on the implementation of Karnataka State Child Protection Policy-2016 jointly organised by KSCPCR, District Child Protection Unit, Women and Child Welfare Department at the office of the Superintendent of Police in Bidar on Friday.

Mr. Kosumbe advised the Police Department to conduct open house programme every Thursday at police stations to educate children about various laws to ensure safety and security of children. He stressed the need for creating awareness of the laws to fight abuse, exploitation and violence against children.

He said that the Police Department should set up child-friendly corners at each police station to facilitate child awareness programmes and also, that it organise child awareness programmes in schools.

Mr. Kosumbe asked police officers to act sternly against those violating Right to Education (RTE) Act and to handle Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act cases with care.

Bidar Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannanavar and members of the child welfare committee were present.

