Police told to act without delay in atrocity cases

At a meeting of the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee in Dharwad on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that officers should act quickly and arrest accused in atrocity cases. Justice should be delivered to victims without any delay, he said.

He also asked them to follow due process of law. So far, 132 atrocity cases have been filed in Dharwad district. But only five cases have been disposed of and there has been only one conviction. As many as 127 cases are still under investigation, he said. The police should organise awareness programmes in every police station every quarter, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that contractors have deposited ₹54 lakh towards EPF arrears of pourakarmikas. He asked pourakarmikas and their dependents to seek benefits from the Karnataka Safai Karmachari Development Corporation. It promotes self-employment.

There are schemes for distribution of tablets to college students and assistance for purchasing electric bikes for women pourakarmikas, he said. He said that the Government is committed to implementing a complete ban on manual scavenging.

He said that financial achievement under Scheduled Castes Sub Allocation (SCSA) has been 56% and Tribal Sub Allocation (TSA) 71%. He asked officers to complete the works within the scheduled time.

Mr. Patil said that the district administration has sent a proposal to the Government seeking a five-acre plot of land at 50% cost of land value for setting up an aided school at Ganjatti village in Kalghatgi taluk run by Scheduled Castes People Welfare Association.

Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakanth said that the Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Act is being implemented effectively in the district. The department is taking stern action against those involved in atrocity cases. Those who have been sentenced to jail terms less for than seven years have the opportunity to seek anticipatory bail, he said.

Committee member Ashok Doddmani observed that some organisations are making allegations of atrocity against some people. This is another form of atrocity and it should stop, he said. This is against the law and an attempt to divide society and disturb harmony, he said.

He asked the police to prosecute such organisations under the relevant provisions of law.

Member Indumati Shirganvi condemned the delay by the police in arresting the accused in atrocity cases. “This is the reason why offenders are seeking anticipatory bail and escaping punishment. The police should not give scope for such practice,’’ she said.