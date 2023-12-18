GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police to take up awareness campaigns against drug use at schools and colleges on December 20

The campaign created awareness about the ill effects of drug use and its legal implications

December 18, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a special drive against narcotics, the State police chief has asked all unit heads to conduct awareness programmes at schools and colleges in their jurisdictions.

Officers of the rank of Sub-Inspector up to Superintendent of Police or Deputy Commissioners of Police should visit schools and colleges on Wednesday, December 20, across the State and organise presentations, debates or talks to bring awareness on the ill effects of drug abuse.

“The State police remains committed to making Karnataka drug-free”, Alok Mohan, DG&IGP, Karnataka State Police, said.

The city police are already mid-way through such an initiative. A campaign by the city police has covered primarily schools and colleges and has been spearheaded by Police Commissioner B. Dayananda.

The campaign created awareness about the ill effects of drug use and its legal implications. In some areas, the police have also formed groups of students to further spread awareness among their peers.

There have also been cases where these students have tipped off the police about drug peddling and usage on their campus. This will help students become law-abiding citizens and give them pride in fighting against the drug menace, a senior police officer, part of the earlier campaign, said.

In addition to narcotics, the students will also be told to stay away from tobacco and related products, as this is considered the first step in addiction, the official said.

