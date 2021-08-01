Police to probe into case against farmer

Superintendent of Police of Yadgir C.B. Vedamurthy has said that a through investigation will be carried out in a case registered against a farmer, Basavaraj Bangi, and further information will be provided only after that.

In a release here on Sunday, he said that the police will investigate the matter and further information will be given after they go through the case.

Shahapur Police on July 30 registered a suo motu case against Basavaraj Bangi stating that he used abusive words against the former district in-charge Minister R. Shankar during the latter’s visit to flood-hit areas in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district on July 24.

In a video, which has gone viral, it is seen that Basvaaraj Bangi is arguing with Mr Shankar demanding compensation. But, as per the police, who went through records, he had already received crop insurance in 2019. However, Basavaraj Bangi continued to argue with the Minister in public. Hence, he was booked.