Police to open rowdy sheet against cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli

June 29, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city police have planned to open a rowdy sheet against cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli to keep him under surveillance.

ACP, Chickpet division on Monday issued a notice to inform him about their decision and also seek an explanation from him .

Puneeth was asked to respond to the notice within 15 days failing which penal action will be initiated against him. He has multiple criminal cases in and around the city including Satanur Police Station and Hampi Police Station limits

Puneeth Kerehalli has been charged with riot, murder, assault, and criminal intimidation apart from other criminal activities. He was arrested on charges of murder, and remanded to judicial custody. Presently, he is out on bail and active on social media.

Considering all this, the police following High Court guidelines issued a notice seeking an explanation before opening a rowdy sheet against him which will help the police to keep surveillance on his activities.

