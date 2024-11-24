 />

Police to launch drive on road safety awareness in Yadgir

Drive to impose fine on those riding without helmet to start on December 1

Published - November 24, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Safety first: Wearing helmets not only protects riders but also helps them save traffic fines. The photo shows a law-abiding family that has also given preference to safety. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The police in Yadgir will take legal action against riders for riding motorcycles without helmet.

The Supreme Court has made helmets compulsory for riders and pillion riders while riding motorcycles.

However, riders are violating the order. The department has taken this up seriously and it will implement the order starting December 1 in the district, giving two weeks for riders to purchase helmets with ISI mark.

“We will impose a fine against riders for riding motorcycles without wearing a helmet. For this, the department will provide body cameras to police constables on duty to avoid unnecessary complications in imposing fines,” Superintendent of Police Pruthvik Shankar told The Hindu.

Yadgir district is seeing rapid development and traffic movement has been increasing considerably.

With two highways passing through the district headquarters, heavy motor vehicles are operating continuously. Considering all these factors, the department has planned to launch a drive to create awareness among riders about traffic rules and road safety.

“Apart from imposing fines on violators, awareness programmes will also be launched shortly. During the drive, we will insist on the public following traffic rules to avoid accidents,” he said.

Yadgir district has reported 130 deaths in road accidents, particularly involving motorcycles, from January this year till date. Riding motorcycles without helmet may be the main reason for such fatalities.

“It has been proved that 95% of deaths in road accidents are caused by head injuries. There is every possibility that motorcyclists may receive head injuries in road accidents that lead to death. The general public should understand the importance of wearing helmet which may protect lives during accidents,” Mr. Shankar said.

