Police to issue transit passes for inter-State travel

Belagavi

03 August 2021 20:17 IST

Belagavi District Police will issue transit passes to those who regularly cross the Karnataka Maharashtra border for work.

Additional Director-General of Police Umesh Kumar told the District Police to issue passes to those who have to cross the border daily or who frequently cross the border in a week, for work. He observed that the district administration was already issuing passes to some who were engaged in emergency services or whose livelihood was dependent on cross border travel. However, they will have to apply for passes following some conditions, including undergoing RT-PCR tests and vaccination.

He was speaking to officers after a visit to the border check-post in Kuganoli near Nippani.

“It is true that we have enforced new and strict guidelines for inter-State travel, after the recent surge of fresh cases in the border States of Maharashtra and Kerala. But some exemptions can be given to emergency supplies, medical emergencies and regular employment. They will be allowed based on certain conditions,’’ he said.

He asked heads of all related departments to ensure vaccination of all employees who work at border check-posts or are expected to cross the border.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said that the inter-State border stretched for 195 km, covering 75 villages. The area lies in the jurisdiction of 22 police stations.

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath said that the district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in places of tourism and pilgrimage to avoid crowds. They include Gokak Falls, Saundatti Yallamma Temple and Chinchali Mayakka Temple.

Inspector-General of Police N Satish Kumar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S.V. Darshan, Additional Superintendent of Police Amaranth Reddy and others were present