Police to invoke preventive detention against peddlers

January 27, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The police will take preventive detention measures to tackle the drug menace effectively, city police chief B. Dayananda said.

Speaking at the public meeting in Doddakallasandra in Konanakunte police station limits on Saturday, Mr. Dayananda said that the drug menace is also the area of focus this year and to tackle it effectively, some tough measures on the lines of Goonda Act are needed.

“The city police have cracked the whip and arrested many peddlers and seized narcotics, including synthetic drugs, which is an area of concern. Apart from creating awareness programmes about drug abuse, the city police is also acting tough on peddlers and their network,” he said, adding that the preventive detention initiative is part of the drive which would be launched soon.

Director General and Inspector General of Police Alok Mohan, after a review meeting with senior police officers recently, had said that special focus will be laid on cyber crime and narcotics cases this year.