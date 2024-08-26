Police to increase frequency of surprise inspections in Mysuru jail

Mysuru city police will soon be increasing the frequency of surprise inspections of Mysuru Central jail to crackdown on alleged violations of prison rules.

Responding to queries from reporters on Monday, city Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said the two Deputy Commissioners of Mysuru in charge of Law and Order and Crime and Traffic were taking turns to conduct inspections in the Mysuru jail premises once in three months.

Henceforth, the City police will increase the frequency of such surprise raids. “We are planning to conduct such surprise inspections every month henceforth,” said Ms. Latkar.

The city Police Commissioner was responding to queries from reporters on the alleged use of mobile phones in Mysuru jail premises in violation of the prison rules.

