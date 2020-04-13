Police tighten vigil in Dharwad district

The police have tightened vigil both in the city limits and elsewhere the district to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown orders.

The entry of vehicles was barred on the main roads and interior roads and those violating the lockdown order had to taste police action.

The police said that high alert has been declared in the twin cities after another person from Hubballi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The government has instructed the department to use force to ensure total lockdown. The police are allowed to exercise their powers against those defying orders.

Areas in a three-kilometre radius of Mulla Oni in Hubballi where the second positive case was reported have been barricaded. Apart from imposing total ban on the movement of people and vehicles, the police are maintaining strict vigil. The police have also asked voluntary organisations and others not to distribute food, grocery and other such material without obtaining prior permission from the authorities concerned.

The police as a precautionary move have been making public announcements asking people to stay indoors and not come out under any circumstances. However, some youths were found wandering unnecessarily and “we had to use force to send them back home.”

“The instructions are clear. Stay home till further orders or come out and face police action,” police officials said.

The police have also intensified vigil under the jurisdiction of the district police. Apart from day and night patrolling, the police have so far seized 1,163 vehicles and collected penalty of ₹ 4.74 lakh. Strict vigil is being maintained on the district borders to prevent the entry and exit of vehicles.

Simultaneously, the Excise Department officials too have intensified vigil to curb illicit liquor sales.