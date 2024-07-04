GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police thwart BJP’s bid to lay siege to MUDA office

Updated - July 04, 2024 08:44 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 08:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP workers being taken into preventive custody when they tried to lay siege to MUDA office in Mysuru on Thursday in protest against the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites.

BJP workers being taken into preventive custody when they tried to lay siege to MUDA office in Mysuru on Thursday in protest against the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Mysuru police on Thursday thwarted the city BJP unit’s attempt to lay siege to the MUDA office on JLB Road here demanding the resignation of Minister of Urban Development and Town Planning Byrathi Suresh over the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites under 50:50 scheme.

After assembling at the BJP office in Chamarajapuram, the party leaders and the workers went in a procession to the MUDA office to stage the protest. On their way, they raised slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and also the Minister.

However, when the procession reached near Ramaswamy Circle, the police took the protestors into preventive custody, foiling their bid to lay siege to the MUDA office.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.