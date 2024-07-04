Police thwart BJP’s bid to lay siege to MUDA office

The Mysuru police on Thursday thwarted the city BJP unit’s attempt to lay siege to the MUDA office on JLB Road here demanding the resignation of Minister of Urban Development and Town Planning Byrathi Suresh over the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites under 50:50 scheme.

After assembling at the BJP office in Chamarajapuram, the party leaders and the workers went in a procession to the MUDA office to stage the protest. On their way, they raised slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and also the Minister.

However, when the procession reached near Ramaswamy Circle, the police took the protestors into preventive custody, foiling their bid to lay siege to the MUDA office.