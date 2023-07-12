Police throw security around the house of accused in the murder of Jain monk

July 12, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Belagavi

Police personnel have been deployed around the house of Narayan Mali, main accused in the murder of Jain monk Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj, in Hirekodi village near Chikkodi of Belagavi district.

A van full of KSRP constables and an officer have been posted near the house and farm of the accused.

All the relatives of the accused have left the village in the fear of retaliation by the devotees of the ashram.

Police constables are also looking after the two cows, two buffaloes and around 40 sheep and goats that are in the farm of the family of the accused.

Meanwhile, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Basavaraj Yaligar continued investigation in the case.

Chikkodi Police produced the accused Narayan Mali and Hasan Dalayat before a court of law.

The judge has granted seven-day police custody of the two accused. They will be produced before the court again on July 17, the police said.

Meanwhile, members of some Muslim organisations took out a protest rally in Hukkeri on Wednesday, condemning the murder.

They submitted a memorandum to the government demanding stringent punishment to the two accused.

Leaders of various Jamaat groups Babamian Khaji, Saleem Nadaf, Irshad Mokashi, Saleem Kalavant, Altaf Bepari and others participated.