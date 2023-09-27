Police, tech companies to launch ‘Bengaluru Cybersphere Centre for Excellence’

September 27, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

To take cyber investigation and security to the next level, the state police, in collaboration with leading tech companies in Bengaluru, have proposed to launch a “Bengaluru Cybersphere for Excellence” here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General and Inspector General of Police, Alok Mohan said that the creation of a cybersphere innovation centre will serve as state of art hub for knowledge sharing innovation and skill development . This will enhance security , foster partnership and contribute to the prosperity of Bengaluru.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, along other senior police officials and representatives of IT-BT companies were present .

ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborating on the objective of the project, city Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said that the cybersphere innovation lab will develop cutting-edge technology for law enforcement and public safety. The objective, according to Mr. Dayananda, is also to share information and expertise between the Home Department and tech companies to improve security measures and strategies. The proposed lab will also offer training and development programmes for both government and tech company personnel to enhance their capabilities .

The lab also aims to upgrade technology to monitor social media in a more effective way in terms of law and order, and crime prevention. Funding for the centre will be shared by the Home Department, and participating tech companies. The project will be implemented in a phased manner with initial focus on establishing the centre and launching collaborative workshops and seminars.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.