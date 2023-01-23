ADVERTISEMENT

Police teams raid houses of suspected drug peddlers in Mysuru

January 23, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The raids were carried out the at houses of persons, who had faced charges of drug peddling, during the last five years. A small amount of ganja was recovered during the exercise while one person was taken into custody

The Hindu Bureau

In an early morning operation, police personnel raided the houses of around 30 suspected drug peddlers in Mysuru.

Some 200 police personnel drawn from different police stations in Mysuru City raided the houses of 30 ex-offenders in different parts of the city, in a crackdown against drugs.

The police personnel gathered in the Mysuru City Police Commissioner’s office early on Monday morning before setting out for the raid along with sniffer dogs.

The raids were carried out the at houses of persons, who had faced charges of drug peddling, during the last five years. A small amount of ganja was recovered during the exercise while one person was taken into custody.

The ex-offenders were brought to Metagalli police station, where they were warned against indulging in drug peddling. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Muthuraj was present on the occasion.

City police Commissioner Ramesh B. told The Hindu that exercise was meant to act as a deterrent against drug peddling.

The raid against suspected drug peddlers follows a similar crackdown against rowdy elements in the city by the police during December. The police had rounded up 37 rowdy sheeters and warned them against indulging in rowdy activities. Subsequently, about five to six rowdies were also externed from the city.

