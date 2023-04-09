Police take up suo motu case against dagger-wielding driver, arrest him

April 09, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Bengaluru

The Ramamurthynagar police took up a suo motu complaint against a goods vehicle driver for threatening a scooter rider with a dagger in a road rage incident on Friday and arrested him. He has been identified as Arun Kumar, 23, a resident of Seegehalli.

The incident occurred near Ramamurthynagar bridge when the scooter rider noticed the accused was driving rashly and brushed against his scooter. The scooter rider stopped and shouted at him. Heated arguments ensued, following which the driver came out armed with a dagger and threatened the rider with dire consequences in the middle of the road.

The incident was captured on a mobile phone and uploaded on social media. The DCP East Division asked the jurisdictional police to take action. They managed to contact the scooter rider but he refused to file a complaint.

The police on Saturday decided to register a suo motu case. The driver was tracked down with the help of the traffic police on Saturday evening. He has no previous criminal record, the police said.