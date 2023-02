February 15, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST

The Mysuru City police took out a route march in in the city on Wednesday in view of the approaching Assembly elections in Karnataka.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh led the route march, which began from the Mysuru Central jail grounds and passed through parts of Mandi Mohalla police station limits. Deputy Commissioners of Police M. Muthuraj and S. Jahnavi also took part in the route march.