Police take out route march in Yadgir

It was aimed at boosting citizen moraleand to say that police will protect people

In a step aimed at boosting citizen moraleand to convey the message that the police are there to protect them and punish anti- social elements, the District Police took out a route march in Yadgir on Friday.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy led the route march, which covered the thoroughfares of the city and also sensitive areas. The route march was taken out in the wake of reports about mischief-mongers taking the law into their hands and disturbing peace.

Mr. Vedamurthy said thatthe Police Department was with the general public and that it was the duty of the police to safeguard the interests of the citizens. “The route march is an exercise to boost the morale of the citizens and assure them that the police are there to provide them security. It is also to send a warning to mischief-mongers,” he said.

Emphasising the role of the citizens in ensuring peace and tranquillity in society, he said that if anyone came to know about the plan of mischief-mongers to disturb peace by indulging in anti-social activities, they should immediately inform the police about it so that appropriate action is taken to foil their plans. Immediate information on such incidents will also go a long way in preventing escalation of tension, he said.

Along with him, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors, head constables and constables took part in the route march.