Police take out route march in Chamarajanagar

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 04, 2022 20:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chamarajanagar police conducted a route march in the town on Sunday to diffuse situation arising out of a clash between two groups the previous night over a petty incident.

The clash erupted when one group was performing a wheelie resulting in a fracas with another group of a different community late on Saturday. However, there was bandobast in the town for Ganesha festival and hence police stepped in and diffused the situation besides taking 6 persons into custody in connection with the clash.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Sunday, the police conducted a route march to establish its domination and send a strong message to the public that the law and order situation was under control.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app