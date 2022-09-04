Police take out route march in Chamarajanagar

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chamarajanagar police conducted a route march in the town on Sunday to diffuse situation arising out of a clash between two groups the previous night over a petty incident.

The clash erupted when one group was performing a wheelie resulting in a fracas with another group of a different community late on Saturday. However, there was bandobast in the town for Ganesha festival and hence police stepped in and diffused the situation besides taking 6 persons into custody in connection with the clash.

On Sunday, the police conducted a route march to establish its domination and send a strong message to the public that the law and order situation was under control.