ADVERTISEMENT

Police take BJP leader Devaraje Gowda to Holenarasipur amidst sexual assault allegations

Published - May 11, 2024 12:22 pm IST - Shivamogga:

A sexual assault case has been filed against Devaraje Gowda by Holenarsipur Town police

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda, who was arrested by the police in Chitradurga district on Friday evening, has been taken to Holenarasipur Police Station in Hassan district. He was arrested in connection with the case of sexual assault registered with Holenarasipur Town Police.

BJP leader Devaraje Gowda faces sexual assault case in Holenarsipur

A team of police officers from Hassan, brought the arrested to Holenarasipur by Saturday morning. Hassan SP Mohammed Sujeetha, Additional SP Venkatesh Naidu and other senior officers reached Holenarasipur. Many people gathered outside the police station. The police are expected to present him before the judge by this evening. 

Devaraje Gowda, 49, contested for Holenarasipur assembly constituency on the BJP ticket during the 2023 assembly polls. He has claimed that he possessed obscene videos and photos related to Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna. However, after the content went viral through messaging applications, he alleged that the content was leaked by Congress leaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US