ADVERTISEMENT

Police take BJP leader Devaraje Gowda into custody in Chitradurga district

Published - May 10, 2024 11:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda was taken into custody by the Hiriyur police near Guyilahal toll plaza in Chitradurga district on Friday evening in connection with a sexual assault case filed against him by the Holenarsipur Town police in Hassan.

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman in Holenarsipur town had filed a complaint against him on April 1 alleging that he had sexually assaulted her after assuring her of help in a civil matter. Following the complaint, the police had served him a notice. Interestingly, before the case was registered against him, he had filed a honey-trap complaint with the Hebbal police in Bengaluru against three people in Holenarsipur.

BJP leader Devaraje Gowda faces sexual assault case in Holenarsipur

A police officer in Holenarsipur told The Hindu that the accused had been taken into custody in connection with the case registered in Holenarsipur. Formalities of his arrest are yet to be done, the officer said.

Mr. Devaraje Gowda, an advocate, contested the Assembly election from Holenarsipur on the BJP ticket in 2023. He lost the battle against the former Minister H.D. Revanna. Mr. Devaraje Gowda is known for his rivalry with Mr. Revanna’s family. Often, he held press conferences against the family members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In recent months, he claimed he possessed videos and photos related to JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. However, when video clips and photos purportedly related to Mr. Prajwal Revanna went viral through pen drives and messaging applications last month, ahead of the polling in Hassan, he alleged that Congress leaders were behind the act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US