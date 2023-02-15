ADVERTISEMENT

Police take action against autos, cabs carrying passengers more than allowed

February 15, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of complaints against autorickshaws and maxi cabs ferrying more than the permitted number of schoolchildren and passengers, the Dharwad Traffic Police launched a drive against them on Wednesday and seized a few vehicles.

Traffic Police Inspector Mallangouda Naikar and his team, who launched the drive, seized six autorickshaws and two maxi cabs.

The special drive was carried out on the main roads near private schools and cases were booked against violators.

Mr. Naikar said that autorickshaws and cabs are ferrying schoolchildren violating the permitted number of passengers.

While the permitted number was five schoolchildren per auto, nine or 10 students are being ferried in some autos. Similarly, 18 to 20 students are being ferried in maxi cabs against the permitted number of 10, he said.

Earlier, the Traffic Police penalised violators with a warning to them to reduce the number of passengers being ferried.

Mr. Naikar said that several autorickshaw drivers and maxi cab owners, however, continued to violate the norms. And, so, they launched the drive and taken action against violators. The drive will continue, he added.

Meanwhile, in a drive carried out by South Traffic Police in Hubballi, 26 autorickshaws were seized for operating without fare metres, for obstructing traffic and for not having valid documents.

