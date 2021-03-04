Police summon activist who demanded probe

He had filed a complaint seeking probe

The Cubbon Park police on Wednesday issued a notice tohas summoned activist Dinesh Kallahalli to appear before the investigating officer for questioning on Thursday.

He had filed a complaint demanding an investigation into the alleged scandal involving Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is accused of abusing a woman and seeking sexual favours from her in return for a government job. “We have asked Mr. Kallahalli to appear for questioning on Thursday morning to seek clarity on some issues related to the case,” said a police inspector. Mr. Kallahalli filed the complaint andhad also submitted a CD of the audio and video clips of Mr. Jarkiholi’s alleged interactions with a woman to the police after her family approached him for help. The summons were issued to Mr. Kallahalli hours after Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted to the incident and said he had ordered a detailed and transparent probe. “As he is not directly related to the incident, we are probing his relationship with the woman and her family,” said a police official. The police are also verifying the contents of the CD to ensure that it is not fabricated. “We are looking into who recorded the interactions, and also the motive,” he added.Mr. Kallahalli filed a complaint seekingsaying that he has been receiving threats to his life. He sought police protection, citing threatening phone callson his mobile phone and observing people moving outside his residence in a suspicious manner.