Police Sub-Inspector of Deval Ganagapur suspended

Inspector-General of Police (North Eastern Range) Anupam Agarwal has suspended a Police Sub-Inspector attached to Deval Ganagapur village in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district for not registering a case against a rowdy.
Mr. Agarwal issued the suspension order against Ayyanna for not taking action against a rowdy, Yellappa Kallur, who harassed devotees at Sri Dattatreya Temple in Deval Ganagapur village.
Mr. Agarwal also ordered an investigation in the case against the police officer for lapse in duty.
