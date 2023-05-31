Police Sub-Inspector of Deval Ganagapur suspended

May 31, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Inspector-General of Police (North Eastern Range) Anupam Agarwal has suspended a Police Sub-Inspector attached to Deval Ganagapur village in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district for not registering a case against a rowdy.

Mr. Agarwal issued the suspension order against Ayyanna for not taking action against a rowdy, Yellappa Kallur, who harassed devotees at Sri Dattatreya Temple in Deval Ganagapur village.

Mr. Agarwal also ordered an investigation in the case against the police officer for lapse in duty.