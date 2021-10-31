Police struggle to control crowds outside Kanteerava Stadium

Despite the presence of more than 6,000 personnel in and around Sree Kanteerava Stadium to monitor security arrangements, the police had a tough time controlling the thousands of fans. Many who could not get inside the stadium attempted to climb barricades. Due to heavy rush on Vittal Mallya Road, the police used lathis to cane the crowd and bring order to the queue system. For many fans, it was impossible to get inside.

There were a few instances of people fainting because of the crowds, and the police were seen distributing water to them.

Roads surrounding the stadium such as Kasturba Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and Rajaram Mohun Roy Road were filled with fans. As people started coming in thousands in the morning, the police diverted traffic coming from Queen’s Road through Lavelle Road. In the afternoon, traffic congestion increased heavily on Kasturba Road, forcing the police to block the road from Kempegowda Tower. Only the vehicles of VIPs and police were allowed.

There were no instances of violence in the city. Earlier in the day, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra appealed for peace, urging fans of Puneeth Rajkumar to bid him a dignified farewell.

“Each division of the city has been assigned to a senior officer of the rank of DCP to monitor law and order. Since Friday, over 500 people have been detained as a preventive measure,” said a police official.

Heavy police deployment will continue on Sunday from the stadium to the burial site. “The glass casket van will start from the indoor stadium amid high security,” said a police official.