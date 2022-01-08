Police strictly enforce curfew in Hubballi-Dharwad

The Hubballi-Dharwad Police ensured strict enforcement of the weekend curfew on day one by getting into action from early morning to warn and penalise people venturing out without any valid reason.

At the otherwise busy Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi and Jubilee Circle in Dharwad, the police were seen enforcing the weekend curfew strictly.

The checking of vehicles and enquiry of people who had come out on two- wheelers and in four-wheelers began as early as 6 a.m. in the morning.

They intercepted vehicles and sought details from the vehicle owners. Those not wearing masks were also warned and some were penalised by them.

Penalised

While the police allowed people who had come out for a particular purpose, others who failed to give convincing answers were warned and penalised by them. They also warned that if they were found violating the weekend curfew again, their vehicles would be seized.

The police personnel on duty also made an appeal to the people, not to venture out unless it was very essential.

Youth attended to

A youth from Kundapur, who fell unconscious at Kittur Chennamma Circle was immediately attended to by the police personnel on duty. They gave him first aid and arranged for taking him to hospital. The Youth identified as Nagaraj, reportedly suffered from Epilepsy.

Bus service

Although it was weekend curfew, the NWKRTC (North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation), operated its city services to help people reaching the city from different places and also those proceeding to work to different offices and industries. The move which came in for appreciation from regular travellers, was taken in the wake of complaints about auto rickshaw drivers fleecing the long distance passengers.

The police patrol vehicles also visited various localities making announcement about the weekend curfew and appealing to the people not to venture out unnecessarily.