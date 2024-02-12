Police stop protesting farmers from entering Belagavi Deputy Commissioner’s office

February 12, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Belagavi

Police stopped protesting farmers who were trying to storm into the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Belagavi on Monday.

They had gathered in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office to protest against what they called the State government’s neglect of their demands.

They wanted the government to resolve the confusion that has arisen out of the establishment of two agricultural produce wholesale market yards in Belagavi.

Protestors were also angry over the delay in the release of crop loss relief, the failure to take up various irrigation projects, frequent power cuts and non-remunerative prices for farm produce.

They said that the State government has done little other than declaring taluks as drought-hit. The government is yet to start drought mitigation efforts such as stopping migration, ensuring drinking water supply, distributing seed packets for the next season and providing subsidised fodder for animals, they said.

They protesting farmers tried to barge into the Deputy Commissioner’s office by removing barricades, but the police on duty stopped them.

