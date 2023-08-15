Police stop MES leaders from violating flag code

August 15, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The police stopped Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) members from violating the flag code in Nippani on Tuesday.

City Municipal Council members Vinayak Wade and Sanjay Saigaonkar tried to hoist a saffron colour flag next to the national flag in the taluk stadium, during the Independence Day celebrations.

But the police stopped them. Then, the two got into an altercation with the police.

However, the police convinced them that no flag other than the national flag is allowed to be hoisted on Independence Day.

It may be recalled that these MES members have won the CMC polls with the support of the Nationalist Congress Party.

MLA and former Minister Shashikala Jolle and others were present.