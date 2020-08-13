Police stop farmers from laying siege to Ramesh Jarkiholi’s house

Belagavi

13 August 2020 23:42 IST

The police stopped members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene who tried to lay a siege to district in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi’s home in Gokak, by breaking through police barricades on Thursday.

The farmers were protesting against amendments to the APMC Act and the Karnataka Land Reforms Act. They said that these measures would completely privatise farming and farm markets and reduce independent farmers into working for large corporations.

They also demanded that the criminal cases filed against farmers by the successive governments be withdrawn.

A group of farmers gathered on the road in front of the Jarkiholi residence and began marching to his house. The Town Police, who knew about the protest, had erected barricades on the road at a distance from the main gate of the house.

The farmers got into an argument with the police at the spot, stating that they would hold a peaceful protest in front of the Minister’s house.

They raised slogans accusing the government of enforcing anti-farmer rules and policies. They tried to push down the barricades and jump over them to reach the Minister’s house. However, the police stopped them half way.

And, instead, the police allowed the farmers to hold a protest rally on the road. Leaders Choonappa Pujari and Basavaraj Patil addressed the protesters. They urged the government to withdraw the Ordinances amending the APMC Act and the Land Reforms Act.