Police stop activists from entering Suvarna Soudha

Police stopping activists from proceeding towards Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Monday.

Belagavi

20 December 2021 22:03 IST

The police stopped a crowd of Kannada activists from reaching the Suvarna Soudha during a protest by Kannada groups in Belagavi on Monday.

The protest was planned by Karnataka Rakshna Vedike and other organisations against the attack on Sangolli Rayanna statue and stone-throwing on some vehicles in Belagavi two days ago.

Leaders T.A. Narayana Gowda and others whose supporters were stopped at the Hire Bagewadi check-post, accused the State Government of lacking the nerve to take action against Marathi groups that were trying to disrupt peace in Belagavi.

Advertising

Advertising

“All the Ministers and MLAs are cowards. They are hiding behind the police,’’ he said.

He said that Kannada organisations did not have a problem with the police. “We are upset with the leaders sitting inside Suvarna Soudha. If you come all the way to Belagavi but fail to take action against lumpen Marathi elements, then what is the use of holding the winter session in Belagavi? The whole point of building the Suvarna Soudha here was to express solidarity with the Kannadigas here and lay stress on Kannada identity and Kannada pride. If the elected representatives are unable to do even that, then why organise the winter session in Belagavi? he questioned.

Some vedike members staged a protest near the Rani Channamma Circle and at Hire Bagewadi check-post. Traffic on Bengaluru-Pune National Highway was disrupted for some time when the protestors refused to move away from the road. The police then took them into custody and released them later.

Similar protests were staged in Chikkodi and Ramdurg. Other activists, including Vatal Nagaraj, were stopped near the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Meanwhile, the police rushed to Halasi near Khanapur where miscreants had allegedly desecrated a poster of Sri Basaveshwara and tried to set a Kannada flag on fire near the village circle.

A District Armed Reserve van has been stationed in the village. The situation is under control, Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi said.