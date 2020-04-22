Police station shifted

COVID-19 pandemic has forced the shifting of a police station in Hubballi. After the city recorded its sixth case (seventh in Dharwad district) of the pandemic, the locality in which the positive patient resided has been sealed down. Since the Kamaripet Police Station under Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissionerate is in close proximity to the area, the station has been shifted temporarily.
The police authorities said that as the station comes within 100 m radius of the positive patient’s residence, the whole locality had to be sealed down and it would pose practical problems for normal functioning of the police station. And, it would also be a violation of the seal down order, they said.
Consequently, the authorities have now shifted the police station to the basement of Hebich Memorial Hall near Kittur Chennamma Circle.
