Police station sealed

belagavi

01 July 2020 18:16 IST

Officials have sealed the police station in Athani as it was visited by a COVID-19 positive person on June 25. The 32-year-old IT engineer had come to the station to register a complaint that his wife was missing.

The five police personnel who were in the station on that day have been placed in home quarantine.

Advertising

Advertising

The software engineer from Sunkonatti village had returned from London. He suffered from fever and chest congestion on June 27. He was referred to the district hospital where his throat swab was collected on June 28. But he died on June 29 before his test results arrived. His test results, announced on June 30, confirmed his COVID-19 infection.

Officials say they followed COVID burial protocol during his final rites. His body was cremated as per COVID guidelines on June 30, said Muttappa Koppad, Athani taluk health officer.

Officials have completed tracing eight primary contacts and 12 secondary contacts of the deceased. They have all been advised home quarantine.