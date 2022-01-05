Police station sanitised after staff tests positive

Bengaluru

05 January 2022 23:28 IST

As many as 60 police personnel attached to the Byatarayanapura police station on Wednesday had to undergo RT-PCR tests after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

All of them have been asked to isolate themselves and maintain physical distancing until their results are out, a senior police officer said.

The station was sanitised and a few other police stations in the west division were also sanitised as a precautionary measure.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have instructed our men to take utmost care when they are interacting with complainant parties at the station and we will also carry out regular sanitisation exercises to ensure our men are safe from viral infection,” Sanjeev Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Division), said.