Police station in Kushtagi gets new building

September 12, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Kannada and Culture and Koppal in-charge Shivaraj Tangadagi inaugurating the new building for the police station in Kushtagi on Tuesday.

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Kannada and Culture and Koppal in-charge Shivaraj Tangadagi inaugurating the new building for the police station in Kushtagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Kannada and Culture and Koppal in-charge Shivaraj Tangadagi inaugurated a new building for the Kushtagi Police Station and a Circle Inspector’s office in Kushtagi of Koppal district on Tuesday.

“Koppal Police are delivering people-friendly policing and I appreciate them for it. If police officers of all levels work hard towards making our society crime-free, our government will get a good name. Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi has requested new vehicles and other infrastructure for the Police Department in the district. I will explore all possible ways, including using Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board funds, to meet the demands,” Mr. Tangadagi said after inaugurating the new building.

Lok Sabha member from Koppal Karadi Sanganna appreciated the State Police for their efforts in maintaining law and order. He also said that work on the 57-km stretch between Gadag and Kushtagi on the Gadag-Wadi railway line will be completed by the first week of January next year.

Kushtagi MLA Doddanagowda Patil, Inspector-General of Police (Ballari) B.S. Lokesh Kumar, Ms. Vantagodi, Deputy Superintendents of Police Sharanappa Subedar and Shekhargouda Patil and other senior officers were present.

