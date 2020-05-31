KarnatakaBALLARI 31 May 2020 21:25 IST
Comments
Police station in Kottur sealed
Updated: 31 May 2020 21:25 IST
Kottur Police Station was sealed on Sunday after a head constable attached to the station tested positive for coronavirus.
All the 42 staff, including police personnel and the Police Sub-inspector, are kept under institutional quarantine. The Kottur Police Quarters has been declared a containment zone.
Ballari Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba stated that complaints coming under the jurisdiction of Kottur Police Station can be registered at the Kanahosalli Police Station.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Karnataka
Read more...