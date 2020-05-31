Police station in Kottur sealed

BALLARI

31 May 2020 21:25 IST

Kottur Police Station was sealed on Sunday after a head constable attached to the station tested positive for coronavirus.

All the 42 staff, including police personnel and the Police Sub-inspector, are kept under institutional quarantine. The Kottur Police Quarters has been declared a containment zone.

Ballari Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba stated that complaints coming under the jurisdiction of Kottur Police Station can be registered at the Kanahosalli Police Station.

Advertising

Advertising