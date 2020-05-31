Karnataka

Police station in Kottur sealed

Staff Reporter BALLARI 31 May 2020 21:25 IST
Updated: 31 May 2020 21:25 IST

Kottur Police Station was sealed on Sunday after a head constable attached to the station tested positive for coronavirus.

All the 42 staff, including police personnel and the Police Sub-inspector, are kept under institutional quarantine. The Kottur Police Quarters has been declared a containment zone.

Ballari Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba stated that complaints coming under the jurisdiction of Kottur Police Station can be registered at the Kanahosalli Police Station.

Advertising
Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Karnataka
Read more...