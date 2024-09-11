Police station building in Yadgir awaiting inauguration for several months now

The Town Police Station in Yadgir has not been inaugurated even several months after completion of construction work. The station is now temporarily functioning from another building.

The old station building was razed to the ground and the new building was constructed in the same place near Gandhi Chowk in the city 14 years after the district was carved out of Gulbarga (now, Kalaburagi) district in 2010.

Work on the building which has all basic amenities was completed several months ago. However, it has not been inaugurated and thrown open for public purposes.

Hence, officers and staff are forced to work from a congested building that is located near Kanaka Circle.

The lack of interest shown by officials in getting the new police station building inaugurated is causing much public anger.

“We will wait for another week, giving time to the government to inaugurate the new building. Otherwise, we will stage a protest,” social worker Umesh Mudnal has said.