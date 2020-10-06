Police solve double murder within 48 hours, arrest five

KALABURAGI

06 October 2020 20:59 IST

The Kalaburagi Police have solved a double murder case in just 48 hours by arresting five people who brutally killed a couple in their residence at Dinasi (K) Tanda of Kamalapur taluk in Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

The police arrested Sadashiv Rathod, Santosh Rathod, Ravi Rathod and Yesu Rathod from Kamalapur and the main accused, Mahesh, who was absconding, from a hideout near Kalmood Tanda.

Mahesh, who tried to kill his former girlfriend after her family rejected his relationship with her, ended up killing her parents.

In a bid to take revenge, Mahesh, along with the four accused, entered Maruti Jadhav’s house on Saturday night with an intention to kill his former girlfriend.

Mahesh, however, came face to face with Maruti Jadhav and his wife Sharda Bai as he entered the house. “The couple tried to raise an alarm, and I stabbed them to death,” Mahesh is said to have told the police during interrogation.

According to the police, Mahesh was in love with Maruti Jadhav’s daughter, but Maruti Jadhav refused to accept the relationship and told his daughter to cut off her ties with Mahesh.

Maruti Jadhav had also filed a complaint against Mahesh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act a few months ago.