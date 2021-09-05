Police shower petals on MLA, get show-cause notices

Clips, photographs went viral on social media, inviting widespread criticism

After a few video clips and photographs of a few police officials showering flower petals over Mahanthesh Doddagoudar, Kittur MLA, and his wife went viral on social media, the officials have been issued show-cause notices.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Bailhongal Shivanand Katagi, inspector Satenhalli, sub-inspector Sheegihalli, ASI Vishanath Mallannavar, and others had visited the MLA’s residence to greet him on his birthday. They made the MLA and his wife sit on a sofa and showered petals on them. The video and photographs went viral subsequently leading to widespread criticism.

Following the incident, Superintendent of Police of Belagavi Laxman Nimbargi has said that the show-cause notices had been issued to the police officials concerned.