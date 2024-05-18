Police open fires at rowdy sheeter

The Doddaballapura rural police shot at a 35-year-old rowdy sheeter after he allegedly attacked a constable while trying to evade arrest on Friday.

The accused Srinivasa alias Mitte, was involved in a brutal murder of his 27-year-old rival identified as Hemanth Kumar Gowda, 27, and took his body in a car around the area to send message to his rival gang on May 11 and was on the run since then.

The police had registered a complaint and tracked down Srinivasa who was hiding at his village in Sriramanahalli near Yelahanka . A special team led by Inspector Sadiq Pasha reached the village to secure his arrest, but the accused in a bid to escape allegedly attacked Chandrashekar.

In self-defense, Sadiq Pasha warned Srinivasa to surrender and later opened fire to stop him from fleeing, the police claimed. The accused along with the injured constable was rushed to hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case against the accused for further investigations.

