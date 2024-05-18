GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Police open fires at rowdy sheeter

Updated - May 18, 2024 12:19 am IST

Published - May 18, 2024 12:17 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Doddaballapura rural police shot at a 35-year-old rowdy sheeter after he allegedly attacked a constable while trying to evade arrest on Friday.

The accused Srinivasa alias Mitte, was involved in a brutal murder of his 27-year-old rival identified as Hemanth Kumar Gowda, 27, and took his body in a car around the area to send message to his rival gang on May 11 and was on the run since then.

The police had registered a complaint and tracked down Srinivasa who was hiding at his village in Sriramanahalli near Yelahanka . A special team led by Inspector Sadiq Pasha reached the village to secure his arrest, but the accused in a bid to escape allegedly attacked Chandrashekar.

In self-defense, Sadiq Pasha warned Srinivasa to surrender and later opened fire to stop him from fleeing, the police claimed. The accused along with the injured constable was rushed to hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case against the accused for further investigations.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.