Police shoot inter-State robber in the leg as he tries to escape in Hubballi

The Gokul Road Police in Hubballi shot an inter-State robber in the leg after he tried to escape by attacking police personnel. The accused is a member of the notorious Pardi Gang, the police said.

The robber, identified as Mahesh Sitaram Kale, along with his accomplices, reportedly tried to carry out a robbery in a house located on Gokul Road in Hubballi. However, after the neighbours woke up and raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot.

A little later the police intercepted Mahesh Kale who was riding a motorcycle at a check-post. His suspicious behaviour made them detain him and subject him to further questioning resulting in him revealing his burglary plan.

The accused reportedly told the police that his accomplices were near the Revadihal Bridge. But when he was taken to the spot, he tried to escape by attacking the police personnel.

As the accused attacked him, Sub-Inspector of Police Sachin Dasaraddi shot him in the leg to prevent him from escaping.

Along with Sachin Dasaraddi, head constable Vasanth Gudageri suffered minor injuries. Along with the robber, the injured police personnel are also being treated at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

Speaking to presspersons after enquiring about the health of the injured police personnel at KIMS Hospital, Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said that they have arrested a member of the notorious Pardi Gang who was involved in 26 cases of robbery at various places in Maharashtra and other States.

The Police Commissioner said that the gang members targeted houses on the outskirts of the city. They used to break into houses, tie-up people inside and then decamp with valuables. The gang members carried out robbery in the house of Rajanikanth Dodmani on Gokul Road in Hubballi in 2023, he said.

“The main accused in the 2023 case, Sunil Chavan, has already been arrested and now another member of the gang has been arrested. The accused has given names of around 20 men involved in such crimes. We will take him into custody, interrogate and trace more accused,” he said.